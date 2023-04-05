Biden won't attend King Charles' coronation, but confirms US first lady will

Meanwhile, King Charles's grandson Prince George and the grandchildren of the Queen Consort Camilla will play major roles in the coronation, Buckingham Palace confirmed on Tuesday.
George, 9, the eldest son of heir to the throne Prince William, will be one of the king's four pages of honour who will accompany him at the grand ceremony on May 6 and join the procession through the nave of London's Westminster Abbey.
Camilla's four pages will be her grandchildren Freddy Parker Bowles, Gus and Louis Lopes and her great-nephew Arthur Elliot.
British newspapers had previously reported the queen consort wanted her grandchildren to play significant roles, though their parents are the children from her marriage to her first husband Andrew Parker Bowles.
The announcement comes as the Palace released a new official photograph of Charles and Camilla and details of the invitation to be sent to the more than 2,000 coronation guests.
The artwork for this, designed by heraldic artist Andrew Jamieson, was hand-painted in watercolour and gouache and features a motif of the Green Man — an ancient figure from British folklore.
Flowers on the invitation, which will be made from recycled card, will appear in groupings of three — a nod to the king being the third monarch to be called Charles — and it will also feature a lion, a unicorn and a boar, taken from the royal couple's coats of arms.
Charles and his wife Queen Consort Camilla will be formally crowned on May 6 in a solemn religious ceremony at London's Westminster Abbey
US President Joe Biden told Britain's King Charles in a phone call on Tuesday first lady Jill Biden will attend the king's coronation in May, the White House said.
Biden congratulated Charles on his upcoming coronation and said he would like to meet him in the UK at a future date, it said.
Charles and his wife Queen Consort Camilla will be formally crowned on May 6 in a solemn religious ceremony at London's Westminster Abbey where the coronation of kings and queens has taken place for the best part of 1,000 years.
Dozens of world leaders are expected to attend the event. US presidents traditionally have not attended the coronation of the British monarch. Biden attended the funeral of Charles' mother Queen Elizabeth in September.
