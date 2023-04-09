On My Radar
Five minutes with Louise Carver
The singer-songwriter shares her tips for a quick and easy workout, her beauty secrets and what makes a great night out
09 April 2023 - 00:00
South African singer Louise Carver released her first album, Mirrors and Windows, in 1998, securing a firm footing in the local music industry. Last year she released her seventh studio album, Dark Secrets, one she says was inspired by early 1990s dream pop. We spoke to the songstress to find out what’s on her cultural radar now. ..
On My Radar
Five minutes with Louise Carver
The singer-songwriter shares her tips for a quick and easy workout, her beauty secrets and what makes a great night out
South African singer Louise Carver released her first album, Mirrors and Windows, in 1998, securing a firm footing in the local music industry. Last year she released her seventh studio album, Dark Secrets, one she says was inspired by early 1990s dream pop. We spoke to the songstress to find out what’s on her cultural radar now. ..
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos