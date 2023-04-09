Interview
Life and limb in the Serengeti
Wildlife series 'Serengeti' is back, with season three screening on BBC Earth
09 April 2023 - 00:00
The third season of wildlife show Serengeti is now showing on BBC Earth. Tymon Smith spoke to director John Downer about the unique concept behind the show, which follows the stories of a group of animals in the region in the style of a reality TV show, with plenty of twists, turns and unexpected surprises...
Interview
Life and limb in the Serengeti
Wildlife series 'Serengeti' is back, with season three screening on BBC Earth
The third season of wildlife show Serengeti is now showing on BBC Earth. Tymon Smith spoke to director John Downer about the unique concept behind the show, which follows the stories of a group of animals in the region in the style of a reality TV show, with plenty of twists, turns and unexpected surprises...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos