Actor Jamie Foxx hospitalised after 'medical complication'

13 April 2023 - 11:38 By Reuters
Movie star Jamie Foxx's was filming a new comedy with actress Cameron Diaz before being hospitalised.
Movie star Jamie Foxx's was filming a new comedy with actress Cameron Diaz before being hospitalised.
Image: Leon Bennett/WireImage via Getty Images

US actor Jamie Foxx is recovering from “a medical complication”, his daughter Corinne Foxx has said.

The Oscar winner was hospitalised in Atlanta, where he was filming a new comedy with actress Cameron Diaz, according to Hollywood industry publication Variety.

“We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery,” Corinne Foxx said in statement on behalf of the Foxx family shared on Instagram late on Wednesday.

“We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.”

She did not share any further details.

Foxx, 55, is known for films such as Ray, Collateral and Django Unchained.

