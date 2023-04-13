Lifestyle

SPOTLIGHT | Music, vampires, life of Jesus in new releases; preview of Ben Affleck’s ‘Air’; giveaways

Take a wild musical ride in ‘Spinning Gold’; Nicolas Cage is a narcissistic Dracula in ‘Renfield’; we interview ‘The Thorn’ creator & ‘Marlowe’ actor; catch pre-screenings of Viola Davis & Matt Damon movie

This week’s episode of Spotlight is a bumper mix of exciting new movies, exclusive interviews and fabulous giveaways.

First up is this week’s cinema release Spinning Gold, a biopic of the early years of Casablanca Records, the music label behind legends like Donna Summer, Bill Withers and KISS. Directed by Timothy Scott Bogart, son of the label’s colourful co-founder Neil Bogart, it stars Jason Derulo, Jeremy Jordan and Wiz Khalifa.

Also out on movie screens is a fresh take on the Dracula story. Renfield is a genre mash-up of horror, drama and comedy, about the toxic relationship between the narcissistic Dracula (Nicolas Cage) and his tortured aide (Nicholas Hoult). After centuries of servitude, Renfield is ready for life out of his master’s shadow.

Don’t miss this week’s Spotlight coverage of the pre-screenings of Ben Affleck-directed Air, about Nike’s partnership with Michael Jordan. With an A-list cast, including Viola Davis, Matt Damon and Jason Bateman, the early Oscar buzz is no surprise.

One of the Easter weekend’s suitably timed releases, The Thorn, is out at Nu Metro cinemas. Portraying the life, death and resurrection of Christ, this beautifully filmed version of the theatre play combines martial arts, aerial acrobatics and powerful performances. Catch Collette Prince’s exclusive interview with creator John Brolin.

Another Spotlight interview this week is with a cast member of crime thriller Marlowe, now out at cinemas. Making the continent proud yet again, Spotlight speaks to prolific Nigerian-heritage actor Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje (The Mummy Returns, Suicide Squad).

With Warner Bros celebrating their 100th-year anniversary with screenings of fan favourites such as Batman Begins and The Dark Knight Rises at Ster-Kinekor’s Throwback Thursdays, Spotlight is giving away custom funko pops in this week’s competition.

Competition giveaway: custom funko pops hampers

This week Spotlight is giving away exclusive custom funko pops, courtesy of Revolution Studios and Warner Bros in celebration of the studio’s 100-year anniversary.

