Taxidermy bird drones — now being tested in a purpose-built cage at the university — can be used to better understand the formation and flight patterns of flocks. That can be applied to the aviation industry, said Hassanalian.
“If we learn how these birds manage ... energy between themselves, we can apply [that] into the future aviation industry to save more energy and fuel,” he said.
Brenden Herkenhoff, a PhD student at New Mexico Tech, focuses his research on colouration and flight efficiency.
While many think of a bird's colour as a way to attract mates or use camouflage, Herkenhoff is studying how colour affects flight efficiency.
“We've done experiments and determined that for our fixed-wing aircraft, applying certain colour can change the flight efficiency. And the same is true for birds, we believe,” he said.
The taxidermy bird prototype flies for a maximum of 20 minutes, so the next stage is to work out how to make it fly longer and conduct tests in the wild among living birds, Hassanalian said.
Reuters
Dead birds get new life: New Mexico researchers develop taxidermy drones
Image: 123rf/vector illustration
Scientists in New Mexico are giving dead birds new life with an unconventional approach to wildlife research.
A team at the New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology in Socorro is taking birds preserved through taxidermy and converting them into drones to study flight.
Dr Mostafa Hassanalian, a mechanical engineering professor leading the project, found that artificial mechanical birds did not provide the results he was looking for. “We came up with this idea that we can use ... dead birds and make them [into] a drone,” he said. “Everything is there ... we do reverse engineering.”
Taxidermy bird drones — now being tested in a purpose-built cage at the university — can be used to better understand the formation and flight patterns of flocks. That can be applied to the aviation industry, said Hassanalian.
“If we learn how these birds manage ... energy between themselves, we can apply [that] into the future aviation industry to save more energy and fuel,” he said.
Brenden Herkenhoff, a PhD student at New Mexico Tech, focuses his research on colouration and flight efficiency.
While many think of a bird's colour as a way to attract mates or use camouflage, Herkenhoff is studying how colour affects flight efficiency.
“We've done experiments and determined that for our fixed-wing aircraft, applying certain colour can change the flight efficiency. And the same is true for birds, we believe,” he said.
The taxidermy bird prototype flies for a maximum of 20 minutes, so the next stage is to work out how to make it fly longer and conduct tests in the wild among living birds, Hassanalian said.
Reuters
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
Sharks, tourists jostle for space around Thai destination island
Every move you make, they’ll be watching you
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ takes us right back to the danger zone
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos