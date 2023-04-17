Lifestyle

FREE TO READ | Loyalty programmes increase their importance in consumers' lives

Preferred benefits are cash, followed by data or airtime

17 April 2023 - 18:10
Loyalty programmes are attracting more people than ever.
South Africans are using more loyalty programmes than ever, with the average uptake at more than nine, up from 3.6 in 2014. The 2022 Truth & BrandMapp Loyalty Report says 73% of economically active citizens are using them. 

WhyFive consumer insights consultancy, which carries out the study underlying the report, says to remain relevant, loyalty and reward programmes need to deliver on their primary mandate, which is to save customers money.

Brandon de Kock, director of storytelling at WhyFive, says there is a gap between what businesses want their loyalty programmes to deliver — increased customer loyalty and greater spend per customer — and the desire by customers to save money.

He differentiates between reward and loyalty programmes. Reward programmes, he explains, reward consumers for doing something they would have to do anyway, while a loyalty programme is something slightly different, as it provides a benefit in return for increased, modified or changed behaviour.

 

