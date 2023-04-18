EXPLAINER | Why does King Charles III have a coronation ceremony, and what happens?

King Charles III became monarch of the UK and 14 other realms on the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth in September, and in May he will be crowned in a ceremony full of pomp, pageantry and solemn religious significance.
Why is he crowned and what does it mean?
HISTORY
For the best part of 1,000 years, the kings and queens of England and Britain have been crowned at London's Westminster Abbey in a ceremony that has changed little.
There have been 38 monarchs crowned at the Abbey. Edward V, one of two young princes believed to have been murdered in the Tower of London in the 15th century, and Edward VIII, who abdicated to marry American divorcee Wallis Simpson, were not crowned.
UNIQUE
The coronation is not essential and no other monarchy across the globe has an event in the same style.
“The form of the ceremony that we'll see when Charles III is crowned is unique to this country and unique in its survival,” royal historian Alice Hunt said.
It is organised by the Earl Marshal, England's most senior peer who is in charge of state occasions and which for centuries has been a position mainly held by the Duke of Norfolk and the Howard family.
It is the job of Edward Fitzalan-Howard, the Duke of Norfolk who also arranged Queen Elizabeth's funeral.
WHY HAVE IT?
Originally, a coronation was a necessity for a monarch but is now a ceremonial event.
“In this country, the coronation still persisted as a moment that would legitimise that monarch in a public way,” Hunt said.
“It has also always retained at its heart, a religious moment of transformation. Though the monarch is the monarch from the moment the predecessor has died, the language of the coronation ceremony from since it was locked down in the 14th century has still articulated that the king or queen somehow changes during that ceremony.”
WHAT HAPPENS?
The coronation service is a solemn, religious occasion and full of symbolism. Charles III will take an oath to uphold the law and the Church of England.
Sitting on the historic Coronation Chair, known as King Edward's chair and containing the Stone of Destiny, he will be anointed by Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, the spiritual leader of the worldwide Anglican Communion, with holy oil consecrated in Jerusalem.
It is the centrepoint of the ceremony and signals the conferment of God's grace on the sovereign.
“It's easy with a religious ceremony to let the words wash over you,” Hunt said. “But listen to what is being said around what is happening at that moment of anointing. That's unique and powerful, and has a long, long history.”
Charles III will also be presented with various ornate golden orbs, sceptres, swords and a ring, which form part of the Crown Jewels and variously symbolise the monarch's power, authority and duties, and the power of God.
The archbishop will then place the heavy St Edward's Crown, used in coronations for the past 35 years, on his head. It will not be just Charles III who is crowned. His wife Camilla will go through a simpler, mini-coronation ceremony as queen.
Charles III will leave the Abbey wearing a different crown, the Imperial State Crown. Reuters
EXPLAINER | Why does King Charles III have a coronation ceremony, and what happens?
Image: Jane Barlow - WPA Pool/Getty Images
King Charles III became monarch of the UK and 14 other realms on the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth in September, and in May he will be crowned in a ceremony full of pomp, pageantry and solemn religious significance.
Why is he crowned and what does it mean?
HISTORY
For the best part of 1,000 years, the kings and queens of England and Britain have been crowned at London's Westminster Abbey in a ceremony that has changed little.
There have been 38 monarchs crowned at the Abbey. Edward V, one of two young princes believed to have been murdered in the Tower of London in the 15th century, and Edward VIII, who abdicated to marry American divorcee Wallis Simpson, were not crowned.
UNIQUE
The coronation is not essential and no other monarchy across the globe has an event in the same style.
“The form of the ceremony that we'll see when Charles III is crowned is unique to this country and unique in its survival,” royal historian Alice Hunt said.
It is organised by the Earl Marshal, England's most senior peer who is in charge of state occasions and which for centuries has been a position mainly held by the Duke of Norfolk and the Howard family.
It is the job of Edward Fitzalan-Howard, the Duke of Norfolk who also arranged Queen Elizabeth's funeral.
WHY HAVE IT?
Originally, a coronation was a necessity for a monarch but is now a ceremonial event.
“In this country, the coronation still persisted as a moment that would legitimise that monarch in a public way,” Hunt said.
“It has also always retained at its heart, a religious moment of transformation. Though the monarch is the monarch from the moment the predecessor has died, the language of the coronation ceremony from since it was locked down in the 14th century has still articulated that the king or queen somehow changes during that ceremony.”
WHAT HAPPENS?
The coronation service is a solemn, religious occasion and full of symbolism. Charles III will take an oath to uphold the law and the Church of England.
Sitting on the historic Coronation Chair, known as King Edward's chair and containing the Stone of Destiny, he will be anointed by Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, the spiritual leader of the worldwide Anglican Communion, with holy oil consecrated in Jerusalem.
It is the centrepoint of the ceremony and signals the conferment of God's grace on the sovereign.
“It's easy with a religious ceremony to let the words wash over you,” Hunt said. “But listen to what is being said around what is happening at that moment of anointing. That's unique and powerful, and has a long, long history.”
Charles III will also be presented with various ornate golden orbs, sceptres, swords and a ring, which form part of the Crown Jewels and variously symbolise the monarch's power, authority and duties, and the power of God.
The archbishop will then place the heavy St Edward's Crown, used in coronations for the past 35 years, on his head. It will not be just Charles III who is crowned. His wife Camilla will go through a simpler, mini-coronation ceremony as queen.
Charles III will leave the Abbey wearing a different crown, the Imperial State Crown. Reuters
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
Quiche la reign? King Charles picks 'Coronation Quiche' to crown celebrations
Little known facts about King Charles: One-time jockey and hedgelayer
A hundred hours of egg on face for man who was no chicken in threatening King Charles
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos