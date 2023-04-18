Little known facts about King Charles: One-time jockey and hedgelayer

King Charles will be crowned next month at London's Westminster Abbey, following in a tradition that dates back about 1,000 years.
Here are some little-known facts about the British monarch:
FIRST REGAL SCHOOLBOY
Charles is the first monarch who attended school, as all his predecessors were educated by private tutors.
He went to Hill House school in West London before becoming a boarder at Cheam School in Berkshire, which was attended by his late father Prince Philip and where he was later head boy.
He was then sent to Gordonstoun, a tough boarding school in Scotland, where Philip had also studied. As part of his education, he spent two terms at Geelong Church of England Grammar School in Melbourne, Australia.
He went to Trinity College, Cambridge, to study archaeology and physical and social anthropology but later changed to history. He also spent a term at the University College of Wales in Aberystwyth learning Welsh.
SPORTY
As a young prince, Charles loved skiing, surfing and scuba diving. He was a keen polo player for more than 40 years until he retired from the sport in 2005 aged 57.
He played competitively until 1993, once suffering a double fracture to his right arm after a fall which required surgery and a bone graft. Another tumble in 2001 also landed him in hospital.
He rode as an amateur jockey in six races in 1980 and 1981, coming second on two occasions but also being unseated twice.
MUSIC AND ARTS LOVER
Charles is passionate about the arts and especially Shakespeare, from whose works he quoted a number of times in the aftermath of succeeding his mother Queen Elizabeth.
At school he learned to play the piano, trumpet and cello and appeared in theatrical productions including the lead in a production of Shakespeare's Macbeth. He is a lover of opera and classical music, but also cites Leonard Cohen as one of his favourites.
Among songs he selected for a special hospital radio programme in 2021 were tracks by The Three Degrees, Diana Ross, Barbra Streisand and Edith Piaf.
As Prince of Wales in 2000, he revived a tradition of having an official harpist.
TREE SHAKER
Charles is well-known for his environmental campaigning, and his love of nature and the outdoors runs deep.
His office revealed in 2020 that after he plants a tree, he often gives a branch a friendly shake to wish it well.
Another outdoor pursuit is hedgelaying, and he is patron of the National Hedgelaying Society.
Aides report he is happiest in the garden at his Highgrove home in west England, or, like his late mother, walking and fishing in the wild estates of the royal family's Scottish homes.
He has written a children's book titled The Old Man of Lochnagar, published in 1980, to entertain his younger brothers Andrew and Edward with the story of an old man's adventures in the countryside around Balmoral Castle in Scotland.
The heather-covered mountains around Balmoral have also been the inspiration for some of his watercolour paintings, some of which have been displayed in exhibitions over the past 50 years.
NO LUNCH, PLEASE
Charles does not eat lunch, and his favourite tea is Darjeeling with honey and milk.
Little known facts about King Charles: One-time jockey and hedgelayer
