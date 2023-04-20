“We can’t continue to stand on the sidelines while people who look like us are being silenced and even killed for merely existing. As we now know, Uganda’s law is having a domino effect on the region. Kenya is moving in the same direction, so is Ghana and other places. We need to make it known that those in the line of fire are not alone because our silence tells the bigots nobody cares about these people so they are fair game. We can’t allow that.”
Looking for a way to pledge your support for the Ugandan LGBTQ+ community? Join this art fundraiser in Joburg
Spearheaded by artists Mx Blouse and DeLovie Kwagala and BARE Stories Foundation, the proceeds will go to assisting LGBTQ+ individuals and organisations in Uganda
Image: 123RF/tusy
When Uganda passed a new anti-homosexuality bill in parliament last month, it sent shock waves around the world. The bill entrenches already stringent anti-gay legislation by outlawing even identifying as a member of the LGBTQ+ community.
The bill is now before Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni and many expect him to sign it into law. Once this happens, those found guilty under the legislation may face imprisonment and even the death penalty.
To show solidarity with members of the LGBTQ+ community in Uganda, an art fundraiser and panel discussion will be held in Johannesburg on Saturday.
Spearheaded by local recording and performing artist Mx Blouse, Ugandan artist DeLovie Kwagala and local social inclusion initiative BARE Stories Foundation, the proceeds will go to BARE Stories Foundation's transitional housing and skills development initiatives for homeless LGBTQIA+ youth.
Several established and emerging artists from South Africa, Nigeria and Uganda have donated artworks for the fundraiser, including Athi-Patra Ruga, Lady Skollie, Seth Pimentel, P$DNT Honey, Stephen Tayo, Yagazi Emezi and Kwagala.
“I didn’t want to continue being part of the social media outrage chorus never accompanied by action,” said organiser Mx Blouse, real name Sandiso Ngubane.
“We can’t continue to stand on the sidelines while people who look like us are being silenced and even killed for merely existing. As we now know, Uganda’s law is having a domino effect on the region. Kenya is moving in the same direction, so is Ghana and other places. We need to make it known that those in the line of fire are not alone because our silence tells the bigots nobody cares about these people so they are fair game. We can’t allow that.”
The organisers called on everyone who have asked what they can do to join the event and pledge their support.
“Whether we save five or 100 — this is a moment where all those caring for human life should come together to stand up against hate, bigotry and tyranny.
“It is a moment to demonstrate that everyone, no matter their gender, nationality, race, creed or sexual orientation, has a right to privacy, dignity, and — more than anything — a right to exist and express themselves freely.”
The HASHTAGWHATNEXT’s Art Fundraiser will take place at Lang De Moun Mon in Observatory, Johannesburg, from 4pm-6pm on Saturday. For more information or to stay up to date, visit the HASHTAGWHATNEXT Instagram page.
