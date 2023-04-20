Lifestyle

'Rust' filming to restart 18 months after cinematography was shot dead on set

20 April 2023 - 13:23 By Reuters
Actor Alec Baldwin fired the bullet that killed a cinematographer and wounded the director on the set of 'Rust'.
Image: MATTHEW BENOIT/123RF

Production of the Western Rust will restart on Thursday in Montana, 18 months after actor Alec Baldwin fired a live round that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during filming in New Mexico.

Baldwin will be back on set two weeks before the start of a court hearing in New Mexico to decide whether he should stand trial for a felony charge of involuntary manslaughter over Hutchins' death in October, 2021.

Filming will resume at Montana's Yellowstone Film Ranch set, according to Melina Spadone, a lawyer for Rust Movie Productions.

Baldwin in October settled a lawsuit with the cinematographer's husband, Matt Hutchins, under which filming would restart with the same principal actors and the same director, Joel Souza, who was wounded in the 2021 shooting. Under the deal, Hutchins became an executive producer on the movie.

