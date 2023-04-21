Lifestyle

End of an era: Beyoncé, Pope Francis and others lose verified status on Twitter

21 April 2023 - 04:47 By Yuvraj Malik
Beyoncé is no longer verified on Twitter.
Beyoncé is no longer verified on Twitter.
Image: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Twitter on Thursday began removing legacy blue checkmarks from user profiles, with famous people including pop icon Beyoncé and Pope Francis losing their verified statuses.

Some personalities such as basketball star LeBron James and author Stephen King still had their checkmarks.

"The Shining" author King, who has previously called Musk a terrible fit for Twitter, tweeted: "My Twitter account says I've subscribed to Twitter Blue. I haven't. My Twitter account says I've given a phone number. I haven't."

Musk tweeted back to him: "You're welcome namaste," with a hands folded emoji.

The Verge reported that James, who has previously said he would not pay for verification, had not paid to keep the check mark.

Musk tweeted separately: "I'm paying for a few personally." and later tweeted "Just Shatner, LeBron and King," referring to Star Trek actor William Shatner, who had last month complained about being forced to pay to keep his blue checkmark.

Among those losing their badges were former US president Donald Trump, Microsoft Corp cofounder Bill Gates and reality TV star Kim Kardashian.

Under Musk's ownership, Twitter has changed how it hands out the coveted blue checkmarks that were earlier given to noted individuals, journalists, executives, politicians and establishments after verifying their identities. They served as a mark of authenticity.

Musk said in November that Twitter will begin charging $8 per month for the badge in an effort to launch new revenue streams beyond advertising.

The company later offered check-marks in other colors - gold for businesses and a gray for government and multilateral organizations and officials.

It has also started displaying labels like "state-affiliated" and "automated by" against accounts to show when an account is linked to a government or is a bot.

U.S. non-profit National Public Radio (NPR) stopped posting content on its 52 official Twitter feeds after Twitter labeled it "state-affiliated media" and later "government-funded media".

Public broadcaster Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) also paused its activities on Twitter and sparred with Musk over Twitter's definition of government-funded.

Reuters

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

WATCH | Primo, Gigi Lamayne, Sandile Mahlangu — celebs talk SA Fashion Week

See all the hot looks and get the lowdown on what local stars think of AI in fashion.
Lifestyle
12 hours ago

Can the British monarchy survive in its gilded cage?

As Britain prepares to crown King Charles III in a ceremony with traditions dating back some 1,000 years, the monarchy confronts a question it has ...
Lifestyle
17 hours ago

84-year-old Venda sculptor honoured by University of Johannesburg

An honorary doctorate was conferred on 84-year-old renowned Venda sculptor Noria Mabasa by the University of Johannesburg on Wednesday for her ...
News
17 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. McDonald's making changes to its menu — here's what's new Food
  2. 'In bad taste': Nando’s slams fake ad mocking Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha ... Food
  3. Doctoral study shows how cannabis could treat obesity, diabetes Health & Sex
  4. Would you pay R800 for a sports drink? Prime gets tongues wagging Food
  5. Oceans of glamour at Platinum Walk launch Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Dr Nandipha waves at mother in court as her father is granted bail
Thabo Bester enters court in yellow tracksuit, seems to smirk at cameras