WATCH | UFS student raps Kanye West song during graduation ceremony

21 April 2023 - 13:36
Anthony Molyneaux Lead video journalist
A happy Glenda Nduli on her graduation day at University of the Free State.
Image: Supplied

When Glenda Nduli took to the stage at her University of Free State graduation on Tuesday, no-one knew she would take the mic and rap verses of Kanye West's song Good Morning. Even Nduli didn't know she would do it.

The packed Callie Human centre in Bloemfontein cheered and sang along with Nduli as she recited the verses over the loudspeaker of the hit song on West's 2007 Graduation album: “Wake up, Mr West, Mr West, Mr Fresh, Mr by-his-self-he-so-impressed. I mean, damn, did you even see the test? You got D's motherf***er, D's, Rosie Perez.

She then crossed the stage and received her academic regalia for a BEd in senior phase and further education and training teaching in which she graduated with distinction.

During the ceremony other students also celebrated their achievements by dancing and singing after their names were announced, delighting the crowd but seemingly dismaying some of the academics on stage.

After the video of Nduli was posted on “Nick's Pizza's” Twitter profile, it received thousands of likes and views. Many said that she “deserved a statue” and users shared other videos of students singing along to West's song, which has become a trend among South African university students when they graduate.

Some renditions were not as well delivered as Nduli's but were fun nonetheless.

Nduli is now working as a teacher.

