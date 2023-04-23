Lifestyle

Motoring

Raise the chequered flag!

The first Formula E-Prix in Sub-Saharan Africa was held in Cape Town recently

23 April 2023 - 00:00
Andrea Nagel Lifestyle editor

 ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. WATCH | UFS student raps Kanye West song during graduation ceremony Lifestyle
  2. McDonald's making changes to its menu — here's what's new Food
  3. End of an era: Beyoncé, Pope Francis and others lose verified status on Twitter Lifestyle
  4. 'In bad taste': Nando’s slams fake ad mocking Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha ... Food
  5. Doctoral study shows how cannabis could treat obesity, diabetes Health & Sex

Latest Videos

UFS student raps Kanye West song mid graduation ceremony, other students ...
Dr Nandipha waves at mother in court as her father is granted bail