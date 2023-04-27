Former US television host Jerry Springer, best known for his long-running talk show, has died aged 79, according to a report by website TMZ.
Former US talk-show host Jerry Springer dies aged 79: report
Image: Wiki Commons
Former US television host Jerry Springer, best known for his long-running talk show, has died aged 79, according to a report by website TMZ.
