From Kroonstad to Europe: Levy Sekgapane has taken the opera world by storm
The award-winning tenor is in South Africa for a performance of Bizet’s ‘The Pearl Fishers’ before he once again takes to the stage in the world’s major opera houses
30 April 2023 - 00:00
South Africa’s contribution to opera doesn’t often jump to the top of the list of celebrated national accolades. And yet we’ve produced some big names in the sphere: Mimi Coertse, South Africa’s first operatic prima donna; Deon van der Walt; Kobie van Rensburg; Pumeza Matshikiza; Pretty Yende; Luthando Qave; Musa Mgqungwana. And, more recently, rising star Levy Sekgapane...
From Kroonstad to Europe: Levy Sekgapane has taken the opera world by storm
The award-winning tenor is in South Africa for a performance of Bizet’s ‘The Pearl Fishers’ before he once again takes to the stage in the world’s major opera houses
South Africa’s contribution to opera doesn’t often jump to the top of the list of celebrated national accolades. And yet we’ve produced some big names in the sphere: Mimi Coertse, South Africa’s first operatic prima donna; Deon van der Walt; Kobie van Rensburg; Pumeza Matshikiza; Pretty Yende; Luthando Qave; Musa Mgqungwana. And, more recently, rising star Levy Sekgapane...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos