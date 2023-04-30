Watching the Windsors
The Sun's photographer Arthur Edwards has been shooting the royal family for half a century. He talks to Tymon Smith about 'the job' and his relationship with King Charles III
30 April 2023 - 00:00
At the age of 82, The Sun's photographer Arthur Edwards is still covering the royal family, a job he has had for half a century. In that time he’s developed a close relationship with the Windsors, in particular with the soon-to-be-crowned King Charles III. Edwards, who has travelled the world, won awards and been bestowed with an MBE for his services to photography, spoke to Tymon Smith about watching the royal family through decades of ups, downs, tragedies and celebrations...
Watching the Windsors
The Sun's photographer Arthur Edwards has been shooting the royal family for half a century. He talks to Tymon Smith about 'the job' and his relationship with King Charles III
At the age of 82, The Sun's photographer Arthur Edwards is still covering the royal family, a job he has had for half a century. In that time he’s developed a close relationship with the Windsors, in particular with the soon-to-be-crowned King Charles III. Edwards, who has travelled the world, won awards and been bestowed with an MBE for his services to photography, spoke to Tymon Smith about watching the royal family through decades of ups, downs, tragedies and celebrations...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos