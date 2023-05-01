King’s coronation holiday provides latest drag for UK economy

The extra bank holiday for King Charles III’s coronation is set to drag down what otherwise may be gathering momentum in the UK economy.

Forecasters warned that the additional day off on May 8 will help trigger a 0.7% slide in GDP in May and could tip the economy into a minor contraction in the second quarter.

It will be the second time in a year that royal events have weighed on growth, but analysis suggests the impact of those events is declining.

“We have pencilled in a 0.7% drop in GDP in May with a rebound of a similar magnitude in June,” said Dan Hanson, economist at Bloomberg Economics. “On a quarterly basis that’s consistent with growth being 0.2 percentage points lower in the second quarter but 0.2 percentage points higher in the third quarter as output returns to normal levels.”