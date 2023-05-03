Build your dream, 10% at a time, with Standard Bank

Younger generations in Africa are natural-born hustlers. They are passionate, driven and possess innate talent. Our continent’s population represents a huge opportunity for economic growth, but only if the youth are empowered with the tools and skills to unleash their potential.

As such, Standard Bank is determined to support the youth by developing customer solutions, products and services that will help them achieve their dreams. It has identified several focus areas that it believes are fundamental to enabling and empowering this demographic:

Accelerating education and skills development

"There are key challenges to accessing decent, quality education and skills development that need to be addressed if we want to drive sustainable and inclusive economic growth,” says Lindy-Lou Alexander, Standard Bank's global head for personal and private banking.

With this in mind, Standard Bank has developed access to tools and resources to assist with subject and course choices. Not to mention a comprehensive range of student loan offerings.

Enabling access to gigs and jobs

"It's one thing to get an education, but landing a job is not easy. Young graduates need all the support they can get when trying to break into the world of work," says Alexander.

Standard Bank partnered with the Feenix Foundation in 2017 to launch crowdfunding platform Feenix. The platform connects students seeking funding with potential funders. From a recruitment perspective, Feenix can serve as a database of potential interns and graduate hires for local businesses.

Through its graduate and learnership programmes, Standard Bank also creates job opportunities for young people and offers support structures to help propel their professional aspirations.

Gearing the youth up for financial success

Navigating the financial landscape can be daunting, especially for young adults. But being financially savvy and managing your finances appropriately is a game changer when it comes to achieving your goals and dreams.

As such, Standard Bank has developed value offerings for under 16s and over 17s to support young people with their everyday banking, saving, investing and insurance needs, that also provide them with rewards and discounts.

The bank also knows that it's not easy to stay motivated when your dreams seem far off. And so, it's encouraging young people to build their dreams, 10% at a time, which feels like more of an achievable goal, especially with Standard Bank's help.

“The bank strives to effect real, positive change for the communities it works in. But nothing's more important than helping people, especially young people, push themselves forward and expand their potential. This is what we hope to achieve through the build your dream, 10% at a time, movement,” ” says Alexander.

