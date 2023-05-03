Lifestyle

Waterproof Savanna drip? Here's how much it will cost

03 May 2023 - 14:23 By SINESIPHO SCHRIEBER
Savanna partnered with Johannesburg fashion designer Wanda Lephoto to produce a waterproof clothing collection.
Savanna partnered with Johannesburg fashion designer Wanda Lephoto to produce a waterproof clothing collection.
Image: Wanda Lephoto x Savanna /Screenshot

“Clothes you can swim in but stay dry.”  This is how some describe Savanna's latest collection in collaboration with South African designer Wanda Lephoto.

Savanna partnered with the Johannesburg-based fashion designer to produce a waterproof clothing collection that could save you when someone spills a drink on you during a night out.

The collection was recently launched and has been in the spotlight on social media with people talking about it, including TV personality Bonang Matheba 

The collection puts a focus on climate change and the sale proceeds will go to a Khayelitsha-based community recycling project called GreenUp.  

Lephoto, a designer known for breaking boundaries with his creativity, said the project was inspired by ordinary South Africans. 

“My work aspires to represent South Africans in their authentic beautiful way and that’s why I think the collaboration makes sense. 

“The faces we’ve chosen are the everyday South Africans we see on the streets, in our workplaces, and it's trying to highlight and celebrate that.” 

Savanna checked pants will set you back R1,499 and a plaid checkered coat costs R2,599. 

Here is how much it cost:  

SA fashion designer partners with Savanna
SA fashion designer partners with Savanna
Image: Screenshot/

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

From SA to the world: Designer struts his work at Milan Fashion Week

SPONSORED | Bulldog Gin supports local designer Wanda Lephoto in producing an international fashion show and fulfilling his runway dreams
Lifestyle
1 year ago

Here are the winners of the Savanna Comics' Choice Comedy Awards 2023

“The awards exist to celebrate comedians and comedic content creators."
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Trevor Noah adds more shows to SA comedy line-up

Trevor Noah's "Me Live" tour dates have been extended.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Prime leaves 'after taste' in SA’s mouth Food
  2. Ship of firsts: a holiday cruising around the Mzansi and Namibia coast Travel
  3. Doja Cat & Trevor Noah shine for South Africa at Met Gala Lifestyle
  4. Fancy a flight for R9? Here's how to give yourself the best chance on Safair's ... Travel
  5. Historic Stone of Scone reaches London for King Charles' coronation Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Four questions for Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka
South Africa Freedom day billboard in Times Square, New York