“Clothes you can swim in but stay dry.” This is how some describe Savanna's latest collection in collaboration with South African designer Wanda Lephoto.
Savanna partnered with the Johannesburg-based fashion designer to produce a waterproof clothing collection that could save you when someone spills a drink on you during a night out.
The collection was recently launched and has been in the spotlight on social media with people talking about it, including TV personality Bonang Matheba.
The collection puts a focus on climate change and the sale proceeds will go to a Khayelitsha-based community recycling project called GreenUp.
Lephoto, a designer known for breaking boundaries with his creativity, said the project was inspired by ordinary South Africans.
“My work aspires to represent South Africans in their authentic beautiful way and that’s why I think the collaboration makes sense.
“The faces we’ve chosen are the everyday South Africans we see on the streets, in our workplaces, and it's trying to highlight and celebrate that.”
Savanna checked pants will set you back R1,499 and a plaid checkered coat costs R2,599.
Here is how much it cost:
Waterproof Savanna drip? Here's how much it will cost
Image: Wanda Lephoto x Savanna /Screenshot
Here is how much it cost:
Image: Screenshot/
TimesLIVE
