Music
Nakhane has relearnt a language. It's called 'Bastard Jargon'
The artist's new album is out, but don't expect it to be like 'You Will Not Die'
07 May 2023 - 00:01
After a two-and-a-half-year Covid-induced wait, multi-hyphenate artist Nakhane’s follow up to their breakthrough 2018 album You Will Not Die has been released...
Music
Nakhane has relearnt a language. It's called 'Bastard Jargon'
The artist's new album is out, but don't expect it to be like 'You Will Not Die'
After a two-and-a-half-year Covid-induced wait, multi-hyphenate artist Nakhane’s follow up to their breakthrough 2018 album You Will Not Die has been released...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos