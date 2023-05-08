EVENT | Join the 10% movement and make your financial dreams a reality

Whether you want to excel in your studies, start a business or side hustle, explore ways to save and invest, or reinvent yourself, Standard Bank has your back. The bank is committed to equipping SA's youth with the opportunities, resources and knowledge they need to contribute to the economy and achieve their aspirations.

That said, Standard Bank also knows it's not easy to stay motivated when your dreams seem far off, which inspired the launch of the 10% movement. The goal is to encourage young people to build their dreams 10% at a time, which feels like a more achievable goal — especially with the bank's help.

Keen to join the 10% movement? Standard Bank, in partnership with Sunday Times GenNext, is hosting a “Build your dreams, 10% at a time” event on May 12 in Johannesburg. This event will provide invaluable guidance that'll help you develop the right mindset and skills to achieve financial independence and reach your individual milestones.

It will also feature engaging discussions on a range of topics related to the youth and branding. Participants will explore the role of brand appeal in the lives of young people and the drivers behind this appeal. It will also delve into the impact of media on the youth's understanding of and interaction with brands, as well as the importance of marketing and immersing oneself in youth culture.

Event details

Date: May 12 2023

Time: 8am — 1pm

Venue: Parktown, Johannesburg

Cost: Free

*This event is for South Africans between the ages of 18 and 30.

This article was sponsored by Standard Bank.