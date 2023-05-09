Lifestyle

For Netflix, a poorer consumer isn’t necessarily bad

09 May 2023 - 00:00 By Subrat Patnaik

For Netflix, a mild deterioration in the consumer economy is a potential blessing in disguise...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Cyril skips Charles but SA stars with diamond and Pretty Yende Lifestyle
  2. RECIPE | It's a weekend for scones and cream — even if you aren't a royalist Food
  3. 'You don't know whether they are half-mad after drinking it': school governing ... Food
  4. Prince Harry joins royals at King Charles' coronation, without Meghan Lifestyle
  5. HANS MAIN | A world without the royal family is no world at all Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Prime leaves 'after taste' in SA’s mouth
‘We are going to learn from Orania’: Gayton McKenzie visits the Afrikaans only ...