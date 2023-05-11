SPOTLIGHT | Ben Affleck in 'Hypnotic' thriller; romcom treat for Mother's Day; bro bonding in 'Six in the City'
This week in Spotlight, we feature the latest big-screen releases, a local star-studded film on the small screen, and what to look forward to later this year.
Director Robert Rodriguez (From Dusk Till Dawn, El Mariachi and Desperado) delivers nail-biting sci-fi thriller Hypnotic to cinema screens this week. Ben Affleck stars as a detective searching for his missing daughter who finds himself on a mind-bending journey involving bank heists and secret government agencies. Co-starring Alice Braga, William Fichtner and JD Pardo.
Book Club: The Next Chapter, a feel-good frothy sequel perfectly timed for Mother’s Day hits cinemas this week. Proving that the silver years are no reason to slow down, Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen and Mary Steenburgen are back as the four best friends who take their book club to Italy for the trip they never had. Books are low on the agenda as secrets spill, romance blooms and plans go off the rails.
Local director Star Mphahlele brings the heart-warming Six in the City to the small screen this week on streaming service Viu. Tackling themes of love, loyalty and brotherhood, the movie features bucketloads of local acting talent. Don’t miss this week’s segment of the launch, with stars Kagiso Modupe, Armand Aucamp, Anton David Jeftha, Carpo, Xolani Mayekiso and Joey Rasdien.
This week’s episode looks at some exciting films coming up later in the year, including The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, the freshest trailer of The Flash, starring Ezra Miller, Michael Keaton and the very busy Ben Affleck, and a first look at Dune: Part Two.
Don’t miss next week’s episode for the big reveal of Fast X, the 10th film in the Fast & Furious saga.
