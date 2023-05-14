Don't sock it to honesty, take a drive with Bongani
Public figures would do us all a favour if they drove it home
14 May 2023 - 00:00
There is a video clip doing the rounds on WhatsApp/TikTok defying the Protection of Personal Information Act. The visual is a winding road in the hills of KwaZulu-Natal or the Eastern Cape. The audio is presumably between a long-distance truck driver and his dispatcher or boss. The gist of the conversation is a ... gentle interrogation about a two-hour, non-routine stop Bongani made. With little persuasion, Bongani blurts out to the dispatcher, a “Mr Rude” from the barely inaudible audio, that he stopped to “buy a mahosha” (sex for cash). A stunned Mr Rude stammers back with an awkward question about why Bongani did that, to which Bongani responds most indignantly: “But this is week number five, Mr Rude! I haven’t stopped in four weeks!” He said it with such sanctimonious fervour, I found myself cheering like I do whenever Steph Curry scores a three-pointer against LeBron’s Lakers...
