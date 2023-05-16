Members of the Garage Dance Ensemble from Namaqualand delivered their !Nau for Now: Crossing Oceans Inside show on May 11 at the University of Johannesburg Theatre in Auckland Park.
!Nau for Now showcases a symbolic rite of passage of the Khoi and San people for Krotoa.
Krotoa !Goa/Gõas (1642-1674), a woman of the Ammaqua and Goringhaiqua people, was denied the “Hokmeisietyd” rite of passage after being taken from her community to work as a handmaid for Maria van Riebeeck and translator for Jan van Riebeeck.
The performance was joined by Wulgurukaba Walkabouts, traditional Aboriginal dancers from Australia in solidarity as First Nation people.
The performance, supported by the Australian High Commission, will travel to Bloemfontein, Cape Town and end at Stellenbosch University, where they will formally rename the RW Wilcocks building after Krotoa.
IN PICS | Garage Dance Ensemble performs symbolic rite of passage, 'Crossing Oceans Inside'
Image: Alaister Russell
Image: Alaister Russell
Image: Alaister Russell
Image: Alaister Russell
Image: Alaister Russell
Image: Alaister Russell
Image: Alaister Russell
Image: Alaister Russell
Image: Alaister Russell
