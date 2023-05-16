Lifestyle

IN PICS | Garage Dance Ensemble performs symbolic rite of passage, 'Crossing Oceans Inside'

16 May 2023 - 17:24 By Alaister Russell
A member of the Garage Dance Ensemble from Namaqualand performs alongside a member of the Wulgurukaba Walkabouts, a traditional Aboriginal dance group from Australia.
A member of the Garage Dance Ensemble from Namaqualand performs alongside a member of the Wulgurukaba Walkabouts, a traditional Aboriginal dance group from Australia.
Image: Alaister Russell

Members of the Garage Dance Ensemble from Namaqualand delivered their !Nau for Now: Crossing Oceans Inside show on May 11 at the University of Johannesburg Theatre in Auckland Park.

!Nau for Now showcases a symbolic rite of passage of the Khoi and San people for Krotoa.

Krotoa !Goa/Gõas (1642-1674), a woman of the Ammaqua and Goringhaiqua people, was denied the “Hokmeisietyd” rite of passage after being taken from her community to work as a handmaid for Maria van Riebeeck and translator for Jan van Riebeeck.

The performance was joined by Wulgurukaba Walkabouts, traditional Aboriginal dancers from Australia in solidarity as First Nation people.

The performance, supported by the Australian High Commission, will travel to Bloemfontein, Cape Town and end at Stellenbosch University, where they will formally rename the RW Wilcocks building after Krotoa.  

Members of the Garage Dance Ensemble from Namaqualand pour sand on the stage at the start of their performance to represent the land they come from.
Members of the Garage Dance Ensemble from Namaqualand pour sand on the stage at the start of their performance to represent the land they come from.
Image: Alaister Russell
The Garage Dance Ensemble is part of an organisation that teaches dance to members of their community of origin in Namaqualand.
The Garage Dance Ensemble is part of an organisation that teaches dance to members of their community of origin in Namaqualand.
Image: Alaister Russell
Members of the Garage Dance Ensemble from Namaqualand perform at the University of Johannesburg Theatre.
Members of the Garage Dance Ensemble from Namaqualand perform at the University of Johannesburg Theatre.
Image: Alaister Russell
Members of the Garage Dance Ensemble from Namaqualand perform at the University of Johannesburg Theatre.
Members of the Garage Dance Ensemble from Namaqualand perform at the University of Johannesburg Theatre.
Image: Alaister Russell
Members of the Garage Dance Ensemble from Namaqualand perform at the University of Johannesburg Theatre.
Members of the Garage Dance Ensemble from Namaqualand perform at the University of Johannesburg Theatre.
Image: Alaister Russell
A member of the Wulgurukaba Walkabouts, traditional Aboriginal dancers from Australia, performs '!Nau for Now: Crossing Oceans Inside' with the Garage Dance Ensemble from Namaqualand at the University of Johannesburg Theatre in Auckland Park.
A member of the Wulgurukaba Walkabouts, traditional Aboriginal dancers from Australia, performs '!Nau for Now: Crossing Oceans Inside' with the Garage Dance Ensemble from Namaqualand at the University of Johannesburg Theatre in Auckland Park.
Image: Alaister Russell
A member of the Wulgurukaba Walkabouts, traditional Aboriginal dancers from Australia, performs '!Nau for Now: Crossing Oceans Inside' with the Garage Dance Ensemble from Namaqualand at the University of Johannesburg Theatre in Auckland Park.
A member of the Wulgurukaba Walkabouts, traditional Aboriginal dancers from Australia, performs '!Nau for Now: Crossing Oceans Inside' with the Garage Dance Ensemble from Namaqualand at the University of Johannesburg Theatre in Auckland Park.
Image: Alaister Russell
A member of the Wulgurukaba Walkabouts, traditional Aboriginal dancers from Australia, performs '!Nau for Now: Crossing Oceans Inside' with the Garage Dance Ensemble from Namaqualand at the University of Johannesburg Theatre in Auckland Park.
A member of the Wulgurukaba Walkabouts, traditional Aboriginal dancers from Australia, performs '!Nau for Now: Crossing Oceans Inside' with the Garage Dance Ensemble from Namaqualand at the University of Johannesburg Theatre in Auckland Park.
Image: Alaister Russell

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Dance uniting families and helping to combat GBV scourge

The Federation of Dance Sport KwaZulu-Natal says dance is helping to combat the scourge of gender-based violence.
News
2 weeks ago

Nakhane has relearnt a language. It's called 'Bastard Jargon'

The artist's new album is out, but don't expect it to be like 'You Will Not Die'
Lifestyle
1 week ago

This new generation of artists is making their mark. Here's how...

Ahead of the Cape Town Art Fair, Mary Corrigall spoke to a group of rising artists to discover how they are forging new paths
Lifestyle
3 months ago

Descendant dies before ancestral bones can be reburied in rightful place

After a process lasting several years, another family laid claim to one of the deceased.
News
4 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Sweater season is anything but boring at H&M The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. Taking the bittersweet joy of jazz to the Karoo Lifestyle
  3. As the cold season begins, here's how to tell if you have flu or Covid-19 Health & Sex
  4. WATCH | YouTuber takes Uber trip from Johannesburg to Cape Town — Here’s how ... Travel
  5. 'You don't know whether they are half-mad after drinking it': school governing ... Food

Latest Videos

Malema's alarming speech on electricity crisis and 'gullible' South Africans: ...
US ambassador insulted us, should be removed from SA: Malema over Russian ...