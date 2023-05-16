Lifestyle

Jamie Foxx ‘out of hospital and recuperating’, says daughter

16 May 2023 - 11:28 By SUNDAY TIMES REPORTER
Oscar winner Jamie Foxx was hospitalised in Atlanta.
Image: Leon Bennett/WireImage via Getty Images

US actor Jamie Foxx is out of hospital and recuperating after he was hospitalised more than a month ago due to an undisclosed “medical complication”, his daughter Corinne Foxx said on her social media. 

“Update from the family: Sad to see how the media runs wild. My dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating. In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday. Thanks for everyone’s prayers and support,” she said.

The Oscar winner was hospitalised in Atlanta, where he was filming a new comedy with actress Cameron Diaz, according to Hollywood industry publication Variety.

- Additional reporting by Reuters

