Emmy win proves Africa's 'My Better World' is edutainment at its best
This popular animated series for teens is one of an array of awesome family-friendly shows, movies and online games available to TimesLIVE subscribers
Having gained a loyal following in countries such as Kenya, the popular animated series My Better World is now available for your teens to stream on TimesLIVE, as part of the brand's expanded entertainment offering for subscribers.
Focusing on African stories as told by African creatives, My Better World follows the adventures of six teens as they navigate the complex challenges of school, family and friendship, solving problems and discovering their strengths along the way.
Each of the 55 episodes also includes a short documentary showcasing real life heroes from across the continent who are making a difference in their communities.
“My Better World embodies the best of what media can and should do: draw audiences on its entertainment merit, telling the stories that matter most, and leaving them empowered to improve their lives and the lives of those around them,” says Ivy Denge from Kenya's Citizen TV.
It's no wonder then that My Better World won an award in the “Kids: Factual & Entertainment” category at the 2022 Emmys.
Subscribe now and start streaming
My Better World is just one of the many family-friendly shows that you and your children can enjoy with a TimesLIVE subscription. There are also podcasts, movies, series, documentaries, online games and, of course, the best news coverage.
There is an array of affordable subscription packages to choose from:
- Day Pass: R7
- Entertainment Plan: R59 a month
- News Plan: R80 a month
- Digital Plan: R120 a month
- Premium Plan: R139 a month
Click here to subscribe now.
If you're an existing TimesLIVE subscriber, you can upgrade your current subscription to access the entertainment ensemble by contacting the client services support team: email Support@timeslive.co.za or call 010-010-9109.
TimesLIVE: Come for the news, stay for the entertainment!