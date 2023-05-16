POLL | Would you have your grave tiled?

When you die, how would you like to be buried?
This was the discussion at dinner tables, water coolers and online this week after snaps of a tiled grave went viral on social media.
The grave in Giyani, Limpopo, was lined with white tiles. It houses an expensive-looking black and gold coffin.
SWA Funeral Services, who carried out the burial at the weekend, told TimesLIVE the grave was created by relatives of the deceased after they consulted a designer from Ngove village.
While some said they would love to be laid to rest in a tiled grave, others said it was over the top.
Image: Twitter
The company's Lusani Mulubane said it was up to the family how they wanted to bury their loved ones.
One social media user said it was “money wasted”, while another said the family wanted to make the final burial place the best possible.
A few joked the person would not be able to help their children as an ancestor or “hear the trumpet when Jesus returns”.
According to The Observer Uganda, Prof Julius Zake from Makerere University’s college of agricultural and environmental sciences warned cemented graves pose a risk to soil productivity.
“In the past people used backcloth to bury their loved ones. Now we are using cemented graves with tiles. People are burying everywhere and more people are dying and being buried. The tiles are not degradable. They are interfering with soil status as the roots which help in soil productivity cannot penetrate through cemented graves,” Zake said in a report.
