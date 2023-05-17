Meet South Africa’s ‘oldest flower girl’, 103-year-old great-grandma
Bride describes ‘Oumie’ as her best friend
17 May 2023 - 11:01 By SIPHOSETHU NGCANGISA
The age of a ring bearer or flower girl typically ranges between four and 10 years, but Tayla Rogerson has challenged the status quo by asking her 103-year-old great-grandmother to assume the role at her wedding...
