SPOTLIGHT | Vin Diesel, Jason Momoa face off in 'Fast X'; local crime doccie on M-Net; what to watch this winter

Expect adrenaline overload as tenth instalment of 'Fast & Furious' saga hits the big screen; follow investigator Mike Bolhuis as he hunts for a cold-blooded killer in gripping true crime series; catch the hottest movies coming to our screens

18 May 2023 - 16:00

Spotlight is our entertainment bite-sized snapshot featuring new entertainment releases in SA, exclusive film trailers and much more. New episodes are out every Thursday on Sunday Times Lifestyle, Sowetan Entertainment and on YouTube, plus you can follow Spotlight on Facebook.

There’s no slowing down this week as Fast X hits the big screen, and a local true crime doccie hits the small screen.  

The tenth and penultimate instalment of the ever-popular Fast & Furious franchise comes out in cinemas this week, with Vin Diesel back as Dom Toretto, the gruff patriarch of a group of street racers. 

Fast X keeps its ensemble cast of Michelle Rodriguez, Jason Statham, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Tyrese Gibson, John Cena, Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron. Jason Momoa enters the series as Dante Reyes, the son of a drug lord who is feverishly seeking revenge for his lost family fortune and is determined to destroy everything and everyone Dom loves. Joining the all-star cast is Rita Moreno, playing Grandma Toretto, and Brie Larson, as the mysterious Tess. 

Looking at the smaller screen, Spotlight features an insert on the new local M-Net series Cold Blood: The Violent Crime Cases of Mike Bolhuis. The three-part true crime documentary follows lead specialist investigator Mike Bolhuis as he explores one of the most notorious cold cases in South Africa. The dismembered body of Yolandi Botes, a mother of three, was found in the Vaal River on May 4 2021. The perpetrators have never been found and Bolhuis is on the hunt to find justice.  This gripping series is on M-Net channel 101 on Thursdays at 10pm.

Spotlight also gives you a taste of what movie releases to look forward to this winter, including The Flash (Ben Affleck, Michael Keeton) and Meg 2: The Trench (Jason Statham). Don’t miss next week’s episode where we take a dive into Disney’s musical fantasy, The Little Mermaid, starring the hugely talented Halle Bailey. 

Presenter Collette Prince is styled and dressed by Claris by Gerrit Pienaar when attending premieres and special events.

Competition giveaway: Fast X hampers

This week, Spotlight is giving away is Fast X movie merchandise hampers.

