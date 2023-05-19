Safeguard your future today with adequate life insurance

What motivates South Africans to take out life insurance? Gauging from recent years, a crisis that affects people’s lives and livelihoods can catapult them into action — but affordability remains a strong drawback.

What is SA's life insurance market penetration?

“The latest Outlook Study from the Financial Sector Conduct Authority shows that the majority of South Africans don't have a life insurance policy in place, with only about 10% having life cover,” says Discovery Life deputy CEO, Gareth Friedlander.

According to the report, South Africans without non-funeral cover cite affordability as the key barrier to taking up an insurance product.

South Africans are severely underinsured

“As at December 2021, the Association for Savings & Investment SA (Asisa) says the average South African income earner has a life cover gap of a minimum of R1m and a disability cover gap of at least R1.4m,” says Friedlander.

“This same study also shows that earning South Africans only have enough life and disability cover for around 45% of their total insurance needs. This has direct implications on households with family members depending on one earning individual.”

According to Asisa’s 2021 study, SA's gap is about R34.3-trillion and exceeds the national budget by at least 15 times.

“Sufficient insurance is crucial and can be used to cover immediate household expenses — like food, transport, municipal account costs, education needs for children, funeral and medical costs, or even adapting a home or vehicle for the needs of specific disabilities.”

Closing the gap with comprehensive cover

The cost of a life-changing event can be crippling. “Trying to manage such costs can be a major burden, but life insurance provides the financial support that you aren’t likely to have otherwise.”

“Actuarial statistics show that more than 500 families, regardless of age or income group, are likely to experience a death or disability event on any given day.”

According to Asisa, at least 8-million SA income earners are younger than 40 years of age, and most of them are underinsured.