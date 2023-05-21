The art and soul of the nation
The RMB Latitudes Art Fair takes place at Shepstone Gardens in Johannesburg from May 26-28
21 May 2023 - 00:01
The RMB Latitudes Art Fair takes place next weekend at Shepstone Gardens in Johannesburg with 40 galleries and 250 artists participating in the newest event on the city’s art calendar. Tymon Smith spoke to co-founder Lucy MacGarry and curator Nkhensani Mkhari about what visitors can expect. ..
The art and soul of the nation
The RMB Latitudes Art Fair takes place at Shepstone Gardens in Johannesburg from May 26-28
The RMB Latitudes Art Fair takes place next weekend at Shepstone Gardens in Johannesburg with 40 galleries and 250 artists participating in the newest event on the city’s art calendar. Tymon Smith spoke to co-founder Lucy MacGarry and curator Nkhensani Mkhari about what visitors can expect. ..
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos