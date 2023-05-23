Rolf Harris, a mainstay of family entertainment in Britain and Australia for more than 50 years before his career collapsed in disgrace with his conviction for indecently assaulting young girls, has died, PA Media reported on Tuesday.
The Australian-born Harris, 93, had been ill with neck cancer and receiving 24-hour care, local media reported late last year.
An artist and musician who first earned fame in the 1950s with the top 10 hit novelty song Tie Me Kangaroo Down, Sport, Harris went on to present prime-time TV shows mostly aimed at children.
He performed with the Beatles, painted Queen Elizabeth's portrait and presented himself as the affable inventor of the novelty musical instrument, the wobble board.
His song Two Little Boys spent six weeks at number one in the UK, the last chart-topper of the 1960s and the first of the 1970s. In 1993, his wobble board cover of Led Zeppelin's Stairway to Heaven also charted in Britain.
But as his star faded, the veteran entertainer became one of the most high-profile celebrities to be embroiled in a huge British police investigation which followed revelations that the late BBC TV host Jimmy Savile had been a prolific child abuser.
Disgraced former entertainer Rolf Harris has died
Image: REUTERS/Neil Hall/File Photo
Rolf Harris, a mainstay of family entertainment in Britain and Australia for more than 50 years before his career collapsed in disgrace with his conviction for indecently assaulting young girls, has died, PA Media reported on Tuesday.
The Australian-born Harris, 93, had been ill with neck cancer and receiving 24-hour care, local media reported late last year.
An artist and musician who first earned fame in the 1950s with the top 10 hit novelty song Tie Me Kangaroo Down, Sport, Harris went on to present prime-time TV shows mostly aimed at children.
He performed with the Beatles, painted Queen Elizabeth's portrait and presented himself as the affable inventor of the novelty musical instrument, the wobble board.
His song Two Little Boys spent six weeks at number one in the UK, the last chart-topper of the 1960s and the first of the 1970s. In 1993, his wobble board cover of Led Zeppelin's Stairway to Heaven also charted in Britain.
But as his star faded, the veteran entertainer became one of the most high-profile celebrities to be embroiled in a huge British police investigation which followed revelations that the late BBC TV host Jimmy Savile had been a prolific child abuser.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
Boulders Beach ranks among top 50 beaches in the world
Judge rules against Prince Harry in police protection case
'Soon and very soon, I will be here': Youngster TikToks his way into SABC news job
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos