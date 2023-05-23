Prince Harry on Tuesday lost a bid to legally challenge the British government's decision not to allow him to pay for police protection while he is in the UK.
Harry, King Charles' younger son, was stripped of the police security usually afforded to royal figures after he and his American wife Meghan stepped down from their official roles in 2020 to move to the US.
The High Court in London, which last year agreed he should be allowed to challenge an original decision to end the protection, ruled he could not also seek a judicial review over whether to let him pay for the specialist police officers himself.
The decision to strip him of publicly funded protection was taken by the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures, known by the acronym Ravec, which approves security for the royals and VIPs, such as the prime minister.
Judge Martin Chamberlain said in his written ruling Ravec was not arguably wrong to decide allowing payment for protective security was against the public interest.
His ruling comes less than a week after Harry's spokesperson said the prince, Meghan and her mother were involved in a “near catastrophic” car chase with press photographers after an awards ceremony in New York.
Judge rules against Prince Harry in police protection case
Image: Belinda Jiao/Getty Images
Prince Harry on Tuesday lost a bid to legally challenge the British government's decision not to allow him to pay for police protection while he is in the UK.
Harry, King Charles' younger son, was stripped of the police security usually afforded to royal figures after he and his American wife Meghan stepped down from their official roles in 2020 to move to the US.
The High Court in London, which last year agreed he should be allowed to challenge an original decision to end the protection, ruled he could not also seek a judicial review over whether to let him pay for the specialist police officers himself.
The decision to strip him of publicly funded protection was taken by the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures, known by the acronym Ravec, which approves security for the royals and VIPs, such as the prime minister.
Judge Martin Chamberlain said in his written ruling Ravec was not arguably wrong to decide allowing payment for protective security was against the public interest.
His ruling comes less than a week after Harry's spokesperson said the prince, Meghan and her mother were involved in a “near catastrophic” car chase with press photographers after an awards ceremony in New York.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
The paparazzi who chased Harry and Meghan — What are the rules?
Prince Harry, wife Meghan in 'near catastrophic car chase' involving pararazzi - spokesperson
Newspaper investigator boasted about 'getting queen's medical records', Prince Harry case told
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos