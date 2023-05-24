An elderly woman from Essex in England died two weeks after she was hit by a police motorcycle escorting the Duchess of Edinburgh.
BBC reports Helen Holland's family confirmed her death on Wednesday.
The 81-year-old was hit by the motorbike on May 10. The motorcade was escorting the duchess, who is married to Prince Edward, in London.
At the time of the accident, Buckingham Palace said: “The Duchess' heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with the injured lady and her family.”
On Wednesday, the BBC quoted Holland's son Martin saying his mother fought “for her life for nearly two weeks ... but irreversible damage to her brain ended the battle”.
Woman hit by British royal convoy dies
Image: 123RF
