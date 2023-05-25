Mandla Mlangeni — 'Oratorio of a Forgotten Youth'

Standard Bank Young Artist Award winner for Jazz, trumpeter and composer Mandla Mlangeni, has released his new album Oratorio of a Forgotten Youth — an ambitious and inventive mix of jazz, strings and the righteously angry words of legendary poet Lesego Rampolokeng, which reflects on the legacy of the June 16 1976 protests and the #FeesMustFall movement.
To celebrate the launch of the album, Mlangeni will perform at The Wits Great Hall in Johannesburg this Saturday at 7pm.
The trumpeter and his Amandla Freedom Ensemble will be joined on stage by Rampolokeng, the Vivacious Sounds choir, The Brother Moves On, the Resonance String Quartet, pianist Yonela Mnana and sand artist Tawanda MuAfrika for a one-night-only performance that’s not to be missed.
Oratorio for a Forgotten Youth is available to stream on Apple Music, Spotify and all major digital platforms and copies of the CD and vinyl edition will be on sale at the concert.
DATE: May 27
TIME: 7pm
VENUE: Wits Great Hall
TICKETS: R150 from quicket.co.za
