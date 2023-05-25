Miss South Africa CEO Stephanie Weil said the pageant has pushed more boundaries than ever before in its search to find the next ambassador for South Africa.
“We, as women, are so many things. We can be business owners, leaders, innovators, influencers, mothers, daughters, philanthropists, role models, ambassadors and queens all at the same time.
“Showcasing the multi-diverse nature of this will be at the core of the competition. Miss South Africa is no longer only a one-night pageant. Viewers are going to get to know the finalists during the television show,” she hinted.
Previously, only unmarried women who are childless and who do not have tattoos could enter the competition.
In 2014 the organisation banned three semi-finalists because of their visible tattoos.
“I know the entry form said no visible tattoos but my tattoo is so small and most times it can't be seen unless my hair is tied up. I am shocked and a little disappointed, but rules are rules,” Kelly Davids told TimesLIVE at the time.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
POLL | Would you vote for a married Miss SA?
Image: Veli Nhlapo
The Miss South Africa pageant has come under the spotlight after its top 30 finalists were announced this week and included two married women and a mother.
The pageant has widened its criteria for beauty queens this year to include married women, those with children and those with tattoos.
“Married women and those with children will be allowed to enter for the first time. The age of entrants has also been modified. An applicant must be at least 20 years old and under 30 on August 13 2023.
“This means an applicant can turn 30 within their year of reign (starting August 2023). There are also no height or weight specifications or requirements,” said organisers.
The 30 finalists for the crown were announced on Wednesday and included Jordan van der Vyver and Nicole Eksteen, who are both married.
Rozelle Bester, who has a five-year-old son, also made the list.
The rules changes sparked fierce debate, with some people questioning a pageant named Miss South Africa if it included married contestants.
Others applauded how inclusive the pageant had become over the years, including announcing its first transgender finalist in 2021.
Miss South Africa CEO Stephanie Weil said the pageant has pushed more boundaries than ever before in its search to find the next ambassador for South Africa.
“We, as women, are so many things. We can be business owners, leaders, innovators, influencers, mothers, daughters, philanthropists, role models, ambassadors and queens all at the same time.
“Showcasing the multi-diverse nature of this will be at the core of the competition. Miss South Africa is no longer only a one-night pageant. Viewers are going to get to know the finalists during the television show,” she hinted.
Previously, only unmarried women who are childless and who do not have tattoos could enter the competition.
In 2014 the organisation banned three semi-finalists because of their visible tattoos.
“I know the entry form said no visible tattoos but my tattoo is so small and most times it can't be seen unless my hair is tied up. I am shocked and a little disappointed, but rules are rules,” Kelly Davids told TimesLIVE at the time.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Married, have kids or tattoos — You can now enter Miss SA
‘I want to ensure a good education for all’: Miss SA Ndavi Nokeri launches educational podcast series
'We are all meant to play a part and contribute to humanity' — Zozibini Tunzi on her foundation
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos