SPOTLIGHT | 'The Little Mermaid' hits our screens; best African action on Showmax; genius behind 'Black Knight'

This week's Spotlight takes a dive under the sea into the reimagining of the beloved Hans Christian Andersen fairy-tale, The Little Mermaid. We also bring you a smorgasbord of African entertainment on Showmax and a fascinating look behind the scenes of a new South Korean sci-fi series on Netflix
The big news in cinemas this week is the live-action version of Disney’s animated musical classic and audience favourite, as the spirited young mermaid, Ariel, longs for adventures on dry land and makes a dangerous deal with the evil sea witch to get her wish. Revered director Rob Marshall (Chicago, Memoirs of a Geisha) has created a visually stunning movie with gallons of laughs, suspense and romance. Featuring an impressive cast, including rising star Halle Bailey as Ariel, Melissa McCarthy, Jonah Hauer-King, Javier Bardem and Awkwafina, The Little Mermaid will impress children of all ages.
This week’s episode features all the African talent in shows, series and movies now on offer on Showmax. The Real Housewives of Lagos season 1 follows the opulent lives of six of the most glamorous women in Nigeria; the previously featured Blind Ambition feature film documents the journey of four Zimbabwean refugees conquering all odds to become top South African sommeliers; and the series Single Kiasi showcases four single women’s ups and downs through relationships and careers in Nairobi.
This episode also includes a visit to South Korean visual effects company Westworld, where presenter Collette Prince gets a glimpse into the genius behind the new Netflix series, Black Knight. The sci-fi series, now available to stream, follows a group of highly trained delivery men navigating their way through a corrupt and dangerous dystopian society.
