WATCH | Man's reaction to 'Konka bill' has the internet in a mess

26 May 2023 - 06:50 By TIMESLIVE
A man left with sad face after receiving a bill at Konka.
A night of fun and drinking in Soweto’s popular nightclub known for expensive taste, Konka, did not end well for a man captured in a viral video. 

Konka, in Pimville, is popular among township locals for having patrons with luxury sports cars and waitresses serving champagne bottles popping with fireworks. It is also known for serving hefty bills after a long night out.

This week, the reaction of a man apparently served with a bill at the club has been trending on social media. The man, carrying a glass of alcohol, can be seen looking at the bill and, when he tilts his head upwards, he seemed shattered. 

Social media users shared snaps of Konka's price list in 2021, showing champagne costing from R1,300 to R14,000 a bottle. Menu Prices SA lists whisky at between R900 and R7,000.

Here are some reactions to the viral video:

