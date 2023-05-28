Lifestyle

Last word

AI: Fear it, fake it or face it

AI is what you make it out to be, writes Sbu Mkwanazi

28 May 2023 - 00:00 By Sbu Mkwanazi

 ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Man's reaction to 'Konka bill' has the internet in a mess Lifestyle
  2. Emmy win proves Africa's 'My Better World' is edutainment at its best Lifestyle
  3. Did wife’s ‘cringey moments’ steer KWV’s hand? Lifestyle
  4. Considering solar? Here's why your roof direction matters Home & Gardening
  5. R80 sphathlo and R40 fried Oreos — Inside KFC’s limited-edition menu and where ... Food

Latest Videos

EFF dares Tshwane mayor to drink 'Hammanskraal water' as cholera outbreak ...
Thandi Modise says 'fokol' was handed over to Russian ship docked in Simon's ...