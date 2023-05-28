Let's start with the BMW X1 sDrive18d. If the latter sounds like an error code, allow me to help you decipher: sDrive means it's two-wheel drive (opposite of xDrive); the "18" is a meaningless designation to create some hierarchy, as the vehicle actually uses a 2.0-litre engine, and the lower-case "d" - well, you can figure that one out.
Dancing with diesel as new oil-burners hit the road
The one upshot of the nation's coal stations being largely dysfunctional is a slashing of our carbon emissions. That's according to a recent Bloomberg article in which the executive director of Mzansi's Presidential Climate Commission was interviewed.
Conceding that the benefit was unintended, Crispian Olver was quoted as saying the country is on track to achieving 2030's emissions target of 350 megatons, down from 398 megatons when the goal was set in 2015.
Hollow consolation for citizens suffering in the cold and the dark, while businesses have been forced to shut their doors because of our floundering energy parastatal.
In first-world markets like Europe and North America, phasing out the internal combustion engine, particularly diesels, is a big part of medium-term decarbonisation efforts. Most mainstream carmakers have made sweeping declarations about electrification and set deadlines for when their entire line-ups will be entirely battery-powered.
For our market, though, such ambitions won't be seen anytime soon. Diesel power is the lifeblood of the economy, if you think about it. Consider that the best-selling models in the country are commercial vehicles like the Ford Ranger and the Toyota Hilux.
On the passenger car side of things, there are fewer diesel pickings than there were five ago. But they're still alive, as recently proven by a trio of releases. So go on, since Eskom is doing its bit to dramatically reduce carbon footprints, you can indulge in your oil-burning thrills with a little less guilt.
Let's start with the BMW X1 sDrive18d. If the latter sounds like an error code, allow me to help you decipher: sDrive means it's two-wheel drive (opposite of xDrive); the "18" is a meaningless designation to create some hierarchy, as the vehicle actually uses a 2.0-litre engine, and the lower-case "d" - well, you can figure that one out.
But no need to get mixed up in the technicalities. Simply put, the diesel X1 is a star, combining polished driving dynamics, a versatile interior package and more palatable aesthetics than any BMW sport-utility vehicle in recent memory.
It also sips fuel. No, really, it is a bona fide tee-totaller that will bring savings at the pumps - allowing you to put extra coins in your solar panel piggy bank. How does a fuel consumption figure of 3.7l/100km sound?
Yes, that's what I achieved on a recent jaunt from Johannesburg to Port Edward, driving between 80km/h and 120km/h, in holiday season traffic, with the air-conditioner mostly on full blast. With 110kW and a useful 360Nm, the X1 is no slouch.
Okay, perhaps you feel a new R800,000 BMW is a little vulgar in this economy. Maybe a Kia from South Korea, with a base price of R597,995, would be better at communicating a prudent sense to your peers.
The new Sportage was launched last year to critical acclaim. It looks radical, boasts a cabin that could give premium brands a decent run and offers accomplished road manners.
The 1.6-litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged-diesel unit in the front-wheel drive Sportage CRDi is good for 110kW and 320Nm. We tested it over a 100km run through the freeways and suburbs of Johannesburg, achieving 5.5l/100km without even trying to drive economically. A figure like that would be impossible to match in the petrol-powered 1.6 T-GDI.
And then we have the Volkswagen Tiguan 2.0 TDI R-Line. With the 4Motion all-wheel drive system, it offers unflappable grip on gravel and in rainy weather. Its motor is the strongest of the vehicles featured here, delivering a stout 130kW and 380Nm.
No criticisms can be leveled on the power front, with strong acceleration and sufficient clout for maintaining pace through the cut and thrust of urban driving. Being a Volkswagen, build quality is faultless, although the button-less, finger-slider operation of features like the climate control do take some getting used to.
It is also not priced as keenly as you might expect. R794,800 gets you in. And that is before you start playing with the options list.
