AMERICAN BORN CHINESE
Michelle Yeoh stars in this genre-mashing adventure based on the graphic novel series by Gene Luen Yang. When a Chinese-American teenager meets a new foreign pupil at school, he soon finds himself embroiled in a mythical battle between ancient Chinese gods that will put his loyalties to the test.
Where to stream it: Disney Plus
How much time you’ll need to binge it: 8 hours
Bite-sized reviews
'Fubar', 'Three Pines' & 'Gaslit': five things to stream right now
Movies and shows to binge this weekend
Image: Supplied
PLATONIC
Rose Byrne and Seth Rogen are hard as hell not to like in this slight but funny comedy series about two childhood friends who reconnect in middle age and have the time of their lives, while causing chaos for everyone around them.
Where to stream it: Apple TV +
How much time you’ll need to binge it: 90 minutes
WATCH | The trailer for 'Platonic'.
FUBAR
At 75 years old, Arnold Schwarzenegger isn’t ready to retire from the action genre yet as proved by this action comedy series in which he plays a CIA operative on the verge of retirement whose discovery of a family secret sends him back into the field for one last world-saving mission.
Where to stream it: Netflix
How much time you’ll need to binge it: 8 hours
WATCH | The trailer for 'Fubar'.
THREE PINES
Alfred Molina’s dedicated performance carries this Quebec-set mystery series based on the novels by Louise Penny. Molina plays Inspector Gamache, who investigates a series of cases in the seemingly idyllic Quebec village of Three Pines that unearth some long-buried secrets and ghosts from his own past.
Where to stream it: Showmax
How much time you’ll need to binge it: 8 hours
WATCH | The trailer for 'Three Pines'.
GASLIT
Sean Penn and Julia Roberts give star turns as Nixon-era attorney-general John Mitchell and his gregarious wife Martha. After the news of the break-ins at the Watergate Hotel begin to grab the headlines, Martha is determined to tell the world what she knows while her gaslighting husband and the administration are equally determined to stop her by any means necessary.
Where to stream it: Showmax
How much time you’ll need to binge it: 8 hours
WATCH | The trailer for 'Gaslit'.
AMERICAN BORN CHINESE
Michelle Yeoh stars in this genre-mashing adventure based on the graphic novel series by Gene Luen Yang. When a Chinese-American teenager meets a new foreign pupil at school, he soon finds himself embroiled in a mythical battle between ancient Chinese gods that will put his loyalties to the test.
Where to stream it: Disney Plus
How much time you’ll need to binge it: 8 hours
WATCH | The trailer for 'American Born Chinese'.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
SPOTLIGHT | Vin Diesel, Jason Momoa face off in 'Fast X'; local crime doccie on M-Net; what to watch this winter
'High Desert', 'Parallel Mothers' & 'Air': five things to stream right now
'The Mother' & 'The Muppets Mayhem': five things to stream right now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos