WATCH | 'I'm so proud': Beyoncé gushes over daughter Blue Ivy's surprise cameo on her tour

The ongoing Renaissance world tour by American singer Beyoncé Knowles-Carter has been a gift that keeps on giving for her fans, the latest being the appearance of her daughter Blue Ivy on stage at her Paris and London sold-out stadium shows.
Since its inception in Stockholm earlier in May, Queen Bey's tour has been serving fashion, vocals, trucks and horses on stage, dancing robots to show-stopping choreography by the superstar and her dancers but no-one was ready for what was next.
Some fans had expected the Crazy In Love hit maker to bring out some stars including her husband Jay Z on stage as she has done on previous tours, but instead, she brought another Grammy award-winning family member, her daughter Blue Ivy.
The 11-year-old came out on stage in Paris on Friday to cheers from fans dancing with her mother to My Power, a song from the singer's 2019 The Lion King: The Gift album. The song features two South African artists, Busiswa and Moonchild Sanelly.
Image: Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images
“My beautiful firstborn. I’m so proud and thankful to be your mama. You bring us so much joy, my sweet angel,” the singer said in a post about her daughter on Instagram.
Blue Ivy's grandmother, Tina Knowles-Lawson, also joined in: “Last Night ! Blue Ivy performed in front of a huge audience! And yes I am a proud grandma. I am truly amazed by the courage that this brave, talented, beautiful 11-year-old exhibited ... There were almost 70,000 people in that audience ... She rehearsed and learnt this in a little over a week.”
The Renaissance world tour continues in London's Tottenham stadium this week.
