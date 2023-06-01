SPOTLIGHT | Animated Spider-Man returns; stream African romantic comedy; win prize hampers
In our 100th episode we preview 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse', the next instalment of Miles Morales' adventures, while local actors star in the heart-warming 'Courting Anathi'
Spotlight is our entertainment bite-sized snapshot featuring new entertainment releases in SA, exclusive film trailers and much more. New episodes are out every Thursday on Sunday Times Lifestyle, Sowetan Entertainment and on YouTube, plus you can follow Spotlight on Facebook.
Watch all episodes
Click here to find previous episodes of Spotlight with all the movie news you need and follow Spotlight on Facebook for all the latest news and giveaways
Spotlight celebrates its 100th episode this week with prize giveaways and highlights from the Africa- and Spidey-verses to celebrate this great milestone!
Spider-Man is faced with an impossible choice: saving his own family or the world in this new animated cinema release, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. With a different visual style for each of the six universes visited by the characters, and boasting a voice cast of Hailee Steinfield, Shameik Moore, Jake Johnson, Oscar Isaac and Brian Tyree Henry, this instalment is packed with fun and adventure for the whole family. Miles Morales is back facing dangerous threats, and navigating his own inner conflict while taking on the heroic task of saving the Multiverse.
Acclaimed Nigerian director Akin Omotoso is back with a proudly African new film release, Courting Anathi. Now available to stream on Viu, the film is a contemporary comedy about a young woman who wants to have it all, and it follows her journey as her life goals are derailed by unforeseen circumstances. In spite of this she is determined to have the life of her dreams. Courting Anathi is a heart-warming and deeply emotional romantic comedy that will leave you inspired.
Presenter Collette Prince attended this week’s premiere, and bring viewers interviews with the actors. Look out for what Bokang Phelane, Yonda Thomas and Tongayi Chirisa had to say about their experience.
This week also features a look ahead to some blockbusters coming to cinemas, including the tongue-in-cheek Barbie and the epic action adventure, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.
For full interviews, breaking news, trailers and clips, visit our Spotlight Facebook page. See you at the movies!
Presenter Collette Prince is styled and dressed by Claris by Gerrit Pienaar when attending premieres and special events.
Facebook @Claris by Gerrit Pienaar/Instagram: gerritpienaardesigns.
Competition giveaway: Warner Bros and Spider-Man hampers
This week, Spotlight is giving away is fellow centenary-celebrating Warner Bros Pictures hampers of your favourite Warner Brothers merchandise from the past year, and we are also giving away some exclusive Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse movie hampers.
To enter, visit the Spotlight South Africa Facebook page.
Terms and conditions apply.
Winners will be drawn randomly and notified by SMS after the competition has closed. Entrants’ personal details will not be retained for marketing purposes. Winners have to provide proof of age (ID/driver’s licence) and cover their own travel and accommodation expenses. By entering participants agree to have their names published on TimesLIVE, SowetanLIVE and Spotlight South Africa on Facebook. Employees of Arena Holdings and their family members are not eligible to enter.