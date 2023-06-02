Lifestyle

Your weekend binge fest sorted: stream 'Married at First Sight SA' now

This drama-filled reality series, which sees SA singles tie the knot to someone they've only met at the alter, is now available TimesLIVE subscribers

02 June 2023 - 10:24

Is signing up for a reality show really the best way to find a spouse? And is agreeing to marry someone you've never met a recipe for true love — or total disaster?

Find out by bingeing the complete first season of Married at First Sight SA, which is now available to TimesLIVE subscribers as part of the brand's expanded entertainment offering.

In this drama-filled series — or should we say “social experiment” — six South African singles put their faith in a team of experts to “scientifically” pair them the partner of their dreams. But there's a catch: they first time they'll meet their “perfect” match is at the alter, where they'll promptly tie the knot.

These newly-weds then have six weeks, with the specialists nurturing their budding relationships, to decide whether they're going to stay together or separate.

Will the couples in 'Married at First Sight SA' live happily ever after? Binge it and find out.
Will the couples in 'Married at First Sight SA' live happily ever after? Binge it and find out.
Image: Supplied

