Lifestyle

Music

R40,000 to see Beyoncé? The ‘BeyHive’ spares no cost for ‘Renaissance’ tour

02 June 2023 - 07:30 By Sharon Kimathi
Grammy Award singer Beyoncé on stage on the opening day of her tour.
Grammy Award singer Beyoncé on stage on the opening day of her tour.
Image: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Parkwood

Beyoncé's fans, collectively known as the "BeyHive", are going savage to catch a glimpse of her during her Renaissance World Tour.

Money and distance are no object when your idol beckons in 57 concerts across 40 cities in North America and 14 across Europe.

Jimmy Long of San Francisco flew to Stockholm for the May 10 opening show after finding $370 (about R7,255) front-section "Club Renaissance" seats, a bargain compared to similar US-based tickets costing $1,200 (about R23,528) or more.

"I texted my boyfriend,: 'Do you wanna go to Sweden? Yes, or no? We have 9 minutes to decide.'"

England-based Ayo Awokoya was uplifted despite enduring an arduous Manchester-London train ride that lasted six hours instead of 4 and 1/2 hours.

"When I got there it felt like an incredibly great experience," she said.

Beyoncé awakened some to life's priorities.

"Teachers had such a hard time and I lost people in my family" in the pandemic, said Janny Nascimento, a primary school teacher in Rio de Janeiro.

"After that I had this will to live, to go out there and do things I have never done before."

Janny splurged 6,000 reais (about R23,453) for her first flight, on top of 5,000 reais (about R19,544) for Club Renaissance tickets in Frankfurt, Germany.

Reuters

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

‘I’m crying, wow’ — Uncle Waffles reacts to Beyoncé co-sign

Uncle Waffles song played on stage on Beyonce's Renaissance tour.
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

IN PICS | From McQueen to Mugler, see the best of Beyoncé's tour looks

A rundown of the lauded performer's on-stage costumes.
Lifestyle
3 weeks ago

WATCH | Touching tribute to Mandela & SA by Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans

Founder and CEO of Global Citizen, Hugh Evans, who lived in KwaZulu-Natal when he was 20 years old, says former president Nelson Mandela played a ...
News
4 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. What’s the difference between energy drinks and hydration drinks? Health & Sex
  2. R40,000 to see Beyoncé? The ‘BeyHive’ spares no cost for ‘Renaissance’ tour Lifestyle
  3. Underwater photographers raising awareness about endangered marine species ... photography-competition
  4. Zola Nene's cookbook takes top honours in international competition Food
  5. Beyond biltong, boerewors and malva pud — a new publication lists 100 flavours ... Food

Latest Videos

White House says Biden is OK after onstage fall
NOT FOR SENSITIVE VIEWERS: CCTV reveals alleged state witness 'execution'