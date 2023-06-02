Lifestyle

'The Rock' will return as Luke Hobbs in new 'Fast & Furious' film

02 June 2023 - 10:00 By Danielle Broadway
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. File picture
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. File picture
Image: REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is returning for an as-yet-untitled Fast & Furious movie as Luke Hobbs, the actor announced on Twitter on Thursday, after bowing out of the successful franchise in 2021 due to differences with star Vin Diesel.

“Hobbs is back in the Fast and Furious franchise,” Johnson said in a video message from Hawaii, wearing a lei.

“The next Fast & Furious film you’ll see the legendary lawman in will be the HOBBS movie that will serve as a fresh, new chapter & set up for FASTX: Part II,” he added.

The "Fast & Furious" franchise has collected more than $7 billion at global box offices, making it the fifth-highest-grossing franchise of all time.

The latest movie, “Fast X” starring Diesel and Jason Momoa, debuted last month and landed the second largest global opening weekend of the year, only surpassed by another Universal title, “The Super Mario Bros. Movie.” It has earned more than $500 million at global box offices.

Johnson said he and Diesel have made amends.

“Last summer Vin and I put all the past behind us. We’ll lead with brotherhood and resolve - and always take care of the franchise, characters & FANS that we love,” he said in his post.

The “Moana” actor went on to explain that he has an “audience first mentality” when it comes to his career and sends love to the entire “Fast” family.

Franchise veteran writer Chris Morgan will return to oversee the script for the upcoming project and develop Johnson’s portrayal of the daring diplomatic security service agent he has played in previous films.

Reuters

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

What makes us human? Primate genome study offers some clues

The most comprehensive genomic study ever on primates - a group whose membership includes lemurs, monkeys, apes and people - has revealed pivotal ...
Lifestyle
6 hours ago

R40,000 to see Beyoncé? The ‘BeyHive’ spares no cost for ‘Renaissance’ tour

Beyoncé's fans, collectively known as the 'BeyHive', are going savage to catch a glimpse of her during her 'Renaissance World Tour'.
Lifestyle
7 hours ago

Zola Nene's cookbook takes top honours in international competition

The winners of the 2023 Gourmand World Cookbook Awards were announced in Sweden earlier this week. Hilary Biller spoke to Zola Nene who was in the ...
Lifestyle
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. What’s the difference between energy drinks and hydration drinks? Health & Sex
  2. R40,000 to see Beyoncé? The ‘BeyHive’ spares no cost for ‘Renaissance’ tour Lifestyle
  3. Underwater photographers raising awareness about endangered marine species ... photography-competition
  4. Zola Nene's cookbook takes top honours in international competition Food
  5. Beyond biltong, boerewors and malva pud — a new publication lists 100 flavours ... Food

Latest Videos

White House says Biden is OK after onstage fall
NOT FOR SENSITIVE VIEWERS: CCTV reveals alleged state witness 'execution'