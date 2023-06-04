Lifestyle

'Courting Anathi', 'Mrs. Davis' & 'The Days': five things to stream right now

04 June 2023
Tymon Smith
'Blood & Gold' - when a desperate German soldier looking for his daughter meets a ruthless troop of SS soldiers searching for Jewish treasure.
Blood & Gold

It's a bonkers German B-movie action adventure that seems to be something out of the mind of Quentin Tarantino. The film isn’t worried about historical accuracy but loves bullets, explosions and gore. Set at the end of World War 2, it’s the story of what happens when a desperate German soldier looking for his daughter meets a ruthless troop of SS soldiers searching for Jewish treasure. 

Where to stream it: Netflix

How much time you’ll need to binge it: 90 minutes

WATCH | The trailer for 'Blood & Gold'.

The Days

This multi-character, high-tension Japanese drama explores the events and aftermath of the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster through the stories of people who were involved and indelibly affected by an event that shocked and shook the world.

Where to stream it: Netflix

How much time you’ll need to binge it: 8 hours

WATCH | The trailer for 'The Days'.

Courting Anathi

Director Akin Omotoso returns from Hollywood to the streets of contemporary Johannesburg for this romantic comedy about a young, enterprising and dedicated law clerk whose ambitions to have it all are derailed by a nasty encounter at work that forces her to make creative decisions to keep her plans on track.

Where to stream it: Viu.com

How much time you’ll need to binge it: 90 minutes

WATCH | The trailer for 'Courting Anathi'.

Rosie Molloy Gives Up Everything

 

Sheridan Smith stars in this sharply funny comedy series as a hopeless party-girl forced to make her toughest decision and give up everything after a “final straw” embarrassing incident at her brother’s wedding makes her question her life choices.

Where to stream it: Showmax

How much time you’ll need to binge it: 3 hours

WATCH | The trailer for 'Rosie Molloy Gives Up Everything'.

Mrs Davis

Betty Gilpin stars as a nun called to find the Holy Grail by an ominous, world-domineering AI nicknamed Mrs Davis, in this timely and raucously sprawling sci-fi comedy adventure series created by The Big Bang Theory writer Tara Hernandez and Lost, Leftovers and Watchmen creator Damon Lindelof.

Where to stream it: Showmax

How much time you’ll need to binge it: 8 hours

WATCH | The trailer for 'Mrs. Davis'.

