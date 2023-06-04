Don't let strangers follow you: Facebook, Insta streets are dangerous with hackers & identity thieves
Durban influencer has been hacked and cloned three times and her followers scammed of thousands but Meta has done little to help, writes Nivashni Nair
04 June 2023 - 00:02
A Durban influencer with more than 500,000 followers, a Pretoria small-business owner and a 17-year-old East London schoolboy all have one thing in common: They are victims of relentless scam artists on Meta’s social properties Facebook and Instagram...
